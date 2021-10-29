Dickinson man arrested after shooting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Dickinson man was arrested early Friday morning after police say he shot another man in the 700 block of West Villard.

The victim suffered from a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound and told police at the hospital 30-year-old John Caleb Pyles drew a handgun on him during an altercation.

Police found Pyles in the 700 block of South Main.

While waiting for backup, a Dickinson police sergeant attempted to get Pyles to surrender, but they say Pyles refused to comply.

Pyles was taken into custody without further incident. Pyles was transported to the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center in Dickinson where he was charged with felony aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.