Dickinson fire proposes changing volunteer title to part-time employee

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What’s in a name? A lot according to Dickinson’s emergency services. Leaders at fire department believe a title change could help their recruitment efforts.

Curtis Freeman has been suiting up in his fire gear for 21 years. Dickinson’s Volunteer Assistant Chief says he has enjoyed the experience.

“The only thing I would change is having more time so I can volunteer more,” said Curtis Freeman, Dickinson Volunteer Assistant Chief.

Freeman is one of about twenty volunteers in the Dickinson Fire Department. He says when he joined the department, they would receive about six to ten volunteer applications.

Today it’s a different story.

“In the last few years, if we can get one, two applicants it’s really, that’s a big number, volunteerism seems to be declining,” said Freeman.

Fire Chief Jeremy Presnell has also noticed the downward trend.

“Its been getting tougher just with the economy, and with covid, with all the different factors we have seen a pretty significant decline,’ said Jeremy Presnell, Dickinson Fire Chief.

It’s why the department wants to change their volunteers’ titles to part-time employees. Presnell says volunteers are already getting paid hourly and the change will only slightly increase their budget.

He says the response has been mostly positive.

“It seems like the majority of our volunteer group are excited to make that classification change to part-time firefighter,” said Presnell.

Presnell says no matter what title is used, the first responders will continue to do great life-saving work in the community.

“They put countless hours in really protecting the city in their free time,” said Presnell.

Fire volunteers currently operate under a constitution of bylaws adopted by the Dickinson City Commission. The department’s plan would eliminate those and put all fire staff under one umbrella.

The volunteer staff will vote on the title change and if the majority vote yes, it will go before the city commission for a vote.

Presnell says the city is aware of the proposed title change.

