Crosby man charged with rape after several victims came forward

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation has determined there is enough evidence to charge a Crosby man with multiple counts of rape involving children.

Investigators say three victims came forward, saying 24-year-old Mathew Nelson raped them. The crimes occurred between 2016 and 2020.

One victim told investigators she was 14 years old when Nelson raped her multiple times. Another victim told investigators Nelson raped her when she was 13 and 14. She said he told her he would tell the police she was using drugs if she told anybody. A third victim, a 9-year-old boy, told his mother Nelson offered him money and touched him inappropriately.

Victims told police Nelson wore gloves because he was paranoid about getting caught.

Nelson is in custody at the Williams County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.