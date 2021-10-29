Breaking: Burgum makes deal with Legislature for special session

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., will be calling in the state legislature for a special session starting Monday, Nov. 8. The focus will be redrawing state legislative district lines, allocating the billion dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds, natural gas infrastructure, and other topics.

Burgum said a deal was reached Thursday morning, but there’s still 80% of the ARPA dollars left for debate. Legislative leadership said the deal isn’t perfect, but they have more work to do during the special session.

For months, legislative leadership and the executive branch have been negotiating whether to go with a special session with unlimited days, or have the legislature reconvene and use the unused four legislative days from Spring session.

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington,: process isn’t easy and there has been “mashing of teeth” throughout the negotiating process.

Leadership said the projects being proposed will be “shovel-ready”.

For the past month, lawmakers have been holding public meetings with state agencies and political subdivisions to whittle the nearly $10 billion in requests down to the $1 billion available.

At the end of September, Burgum unveiled his “Accelerate ND” plan for how to spend the ARPA dollars. He noted to some of the initiatives in this deal aligning with that plan.

Ultimately, the state legislature will still be able to debate the amounts until the bill is passed and signed by the governor. With this being a special session and not a reconvened session, it gives the legislature more time to accomplish the list of initiatives mentioned during the announcement.

Both leaders of the legislative chambers noted their gratitude for this being a special session rather than a reconvened session.

Other topics include programs to develop the workforce, water diversion projects, tax relief, and investments in higher education and career tech.

Pollert said there are 26 delayed bills which can be brought to the floor as well, many of which aren’t related to the declared topics. Those bills will have to be voted on and approved by the Delayed Bill Committee, a small group of lawmakers in each chamber, before they can be debated on the floor.

These other bills could extend the length of the special session.

Pollert said he wants to finish the session in one week, but “doesn’t know if that’s going to work.”

Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, said the amount of work would’ve made it difficult to accomplish in the four days left to them, but achievable.

Wardner didn’t say what topics held up negotiations.

