Authentic Jamaican restaurant open in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a new Jamaican restaurant in Mandan.

Mellisa Phillips-Adi opened Jamrock at 316 West Main Street in Mandan.

She was born and raised in Jamaica and wanted to bring the flavor of her country here.

“I just wanted to share my culture and my food with the good people of North Dakota,” said Phillips-Adi.

She says the response from the public has been great.

Phillips-Adi is working to get a liquor license for her restaurant.

Jamrock is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday for now.

On Nov. 8, it’ll be open for business Tuesdays and Wednesdays as well.

For more information visit Jamrock’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.