Are you buying U.S. beef?

MINOT, N.D. – Everyone knows the saying, “Beef. It’s what’s for dinner.” But few actually know where their beef is coming from.

Even though it has a USDA label, doesn’t always mean it’s coming from the US.

Beef is a staple in the American diet, however few consumers can confidently say where their beef is coming from and labels don’t always tell the full story.

“They’re importing a lot of this beef, repackaging it, and then putting a USDA stamp on and frauding the consumers making them think it’s U.S. beef,” said Kyle Shively, a Rugby rancher.

Two of the top four main meat packers in the U.S. are actually based in Brazil.

“Every consumer should have the right to know where their beef was born raised and harvested, and they can make the decision whether they want to buy braziallian meat, or U.S. beef there should be a way for them to find out where it’s coming from,” said Shively.

A bill aimed at changing the beef labeling to include the country of origin was introduced to U.S. Senate in September and was referred to the Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry.

Shively added the best way to make sure you are getting real 100% American beef is to go to a local butcher or processor.

