Williston, Sanford Health reach agreement on multi-specialty clinic

WILLISTON, N.D. - We have a deal.

Since making an announcement earlier this year, the City of Williston and Sanford Health have been working to come to an agreement on bringing a clinic and hospital to the region. At a meeting Wednesday evening, officials declared that an agreement had been reached.

Williston Square is one of the city’s most ambitious development projects with some businesses already starting construction. On Wednesday, officials were happy to announce that a major piece of the area would be coming soon: a new clinic owned and operated by Sanford Health.

“This all spurs future growth and better healthcare for the city of Williston. On an excitement level, it’s definitely a 10,” said Howard Klug, Williston mayor.

The facility will be located on the corner of 33rd Street and Second Avenue West, and will be paid for by Sanford. The clinic will have the potential to include more than 100 exam rooms and will offer primary care and a number of specialty services.

“We’re very excited to offer a walk-in clinic. We’ll have an oncologist on staff and an infusion center so people will be able to get their cancer treatments as well as infusions here in the city of Williston,” said Dr. Todd Schaffer, vice president of Clinic for Sanford Health Bismarck.

The city and Sanford were hoping to come to an agreement by August, but were unable to meet that deadline. Regardless, both sides were still confident they would come to a signed agreement.

“We couldn’t be more proud to be here. We’re anxious to be a part of the community and we’re anxious to serve the people of Williston and western and northwestern North Dakota,” said Dr. Michael Lebeau, President/CEO of Sanford Health Bismarck.

Sanford officials say they hope to break ground mid next year, with the clinic opening in late 2023. With the agreement finalized, Williston Mayor Howard Klug says he believes this will help reel in other interested businesses to the development.

While there was no mention of the hospital at the meeting, Schaffer says that they plan to own and operate one in the future.

