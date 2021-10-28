Advertisement

Update: Glasser Images announces plan to give clients access to wedding photos

(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck-based photography business that abruptly shut its doors earlier this month now says it has a plan to reconnect recent clients with their wedding photos. The company’s legal representation, O’Keeffe O’Brien Lyson Attorneys, says starting today, wedding couples can view, download and order photographs at no cost from Atlanta-based vendor ShootProof. A news release out Thursday morning says the images will be offered free of charge for one year. Glasser is also working with ShootProof to offer photographers formerly associated with its business a free professional support program.

Clients and photographers can go to shootproof.com/glasser to find more information about the plan.

Glasser Images is currently facing subpoenas from the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office over its abrupt closing that left many clients without a photographer for upcoming events and many photographers unpaid for work done. Hundreds of complaints have been filed against the company from states around the region.

