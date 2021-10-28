‘The Tracks’ coming to Minot

MINOT, N.D. – A mixed-use entertainment development will be going up on the south side of Minot in the coming years.

Named ‘The Tracks,’ the development will have seven different buildings with both commercial and residential space, along with a public plaza that will have an outdoor artificial hockey rink, green space, walking paths, among other community activities.

Phase 1 will begin in the spring, including two buildings and the plaza space.

EPIC Companies, who is behind the project, said they plan for it to be the first development of its kind in the Magic City.

“After doing a couple different developments in Minot like our ‘Blu on Broadway’ complex we just opened this past month, ‘Park South’ another one and being involved in ‘Beaver Ridge’, it’s just feels like the next step to do something that even bigger and better and more of an impact,” said McKenzy Braaten, EPIC Companies.

The development will also have a railroad and oilfield theme with rustic touches and western inspirations, paying homage to Minot’s early history.

EPIC Companies is expecting the entire project to take around five to six years to complete.

