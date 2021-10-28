Advertisement

Some people can get a fourth COVID vaccine dose next year

(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this week that some people will be eligible to receive a fourth COVID-19 shot.

The CDC said people who are “moderately to severely immunocompromised,” over eighteen, and have received three doses of an mRNA vaccine may get a fourth shot six months after receiving their third Pfizer or Moderna dose.

“Some people need three full doses to get a robust response, some people need two full doses and a booster. So yeah, if we need a fourth one, then I think the writings on the wall that we’re gonna need annual. At least for a while. I mean, we don’t know what’s going to come next with the next variant,” said Dr. Myra Quanrud, pediatrician for Essentia Health in Jamestown.

The third shot for immunocompromised people is different than a booster shot. It is classified as an “additional dose” by the CDC, because it contains the same volume as the first two shots. The fourth dose will be a booster shot, which contains a smaller volume of vaccine.

