Share the Warmth: local boutique donates hats, gloves to kids in need

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After such a warm fall, it’s hard to think about winter, but it’s coming.

Next week, temperatures are going to be much colder than this week, and parents that means it’s time to dig out hats and gloves for your kids.

While most of us have a stash of cold weather gear, for some families, staying warm is a little tougher.

But we’ve got good news.

A Bismarck woman has found a way to make sure all kids are warm this winter.

Recess isn’t Zoe Conant’s favorite thing about school.

“Learning is the best part,” said Conant, a second-grader at Jeannette Myhre.

She says recess is a close second-best part.

“I like to play with my friends,” she said.

But sometimes, Conant and her friends say they get a little cold at recess.

“Your hands and your head,” said her classmate, Thomas Leingang.

Their teachers know getting kids outside a few times a day is important, no matter the weather.

“To get them out there, and to get their bodies moving helps with academics and with behaviors,” said Melissa Mutschler, second grade teacher at Jeannette Myhre.

So when she noticed some of her kids didn’t have warm hats and gloves, she wanted to help.

“A lot of my kids come to school with worries. Staying warm shouldn’t be something they have to worry about,” she said.

Mutschler nominated Jeannette Myhre Elementary for Yellow Stitch Boutique’s “Share the Warmth” mission. This week, the boutique will match all purchases of hats, gloves, mittens and scarves with a donation of the same item to the school. It’s a mission boutique owner Valerie Woeste is passionate about.

“To be able to alleviate some of that from the teachers and to get to help them directly make the students feel safe and loved is one of the best feelings in the world,” said Woeste.

Last year, her boutique donated 600 cold weather items. This year, they hope to donate 1,000 to kids throughout North Dakota, and even beyond.

“For them to get to open something new and take a tag off is just really special for them,” she said.

Woeste includes a handwritten thank you note in each order she sends out.

“Every time someone opens up a package from us, I want them to feel special and just like we’re able to make these people that we help feel special,” said Woeste.

Because, she says that’s a feeling everyone should experience. And this is a way she can not only give back, but also teacher her daughters to do the same.

“I always want to teach my children that they should always choose kindness. And the only way that I can teach them that is by showing them and so that is one of the reasons that I love it so much,” Woeste explained.

She hopes her mission might also inspire more people to help others and they might also choose kindness.

If you’d like to donate, visit shopyellowstitchboutique.com.

