North Dakota receives $500,000 to help manage stress for farmers and ranchers

(kfyr)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been a stressful year for North Dakota’s farmers and ranchers after the drought, pandemic, labor strikes and reduced commodity prices have impacted agriculture.

Now, there may be additional help on the way after the U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded half a million dollars to the state Department of Ag for its Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network.

The project will work to offer educational programs, facilitate stress assistance efforts and help address the topic of improving mental health and well-being.

The grant’s terms report North Dakota plans to build a network of five to 25 partners to share resources and hold meetings for farmers and ranchers.

