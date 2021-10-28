NJCAA Region XIII volleyball semifinal match

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck State took a sixteen-match winning streak into the semi-finals of the NJCAA Region XIII at the Armory in Bismarck on Wednesday night.

Miles Community College didn’t seem to care because the Pioneers stopped the streak three sets to one to advance the championship.

The Mystics won the three previous meetings against Miles C.C.

The season ends for B.S.C. with a 25-5 record.

