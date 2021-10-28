Jury finds Hebron man not guilty of attempted murder

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wednesday, a jury found a Hebron man accused of trying to kill his uncle not guilty of attempted murder.

Morton County deputies arrested 36-year-old Eric Johnson in March after they said he approached his uncle, told him to commit suicide and threatened to beat him to death. Deputies said after a fight between the pair, Johnson’s uncle fled and was treated at the hospital for injuries.

Johnson’s trial began Monday. A jury found him not guilty of attempted murder and terrorizing Wednesday, but found him guilty of aggravated assault.

District Court Judge James Hill ordered a presentence investigation. Johnson is in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center as he waits for his sentencing hearing.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.