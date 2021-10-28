‘I heart Mac & Cheese coming to Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Pita Pit owner Jesse Vetter is working to bring another franchise to the area.

Vetter says construction for “I heart Mac & Cheese” will begin next week in north Bismarck in the Huntington Plaza next to Cashwise. Vetter says he was looking to bring something new and exciting to town and flew down to Florida try the franchise’s food. He said he knew after his first bite, the restaurant would be a great fit.

“I fell in love with everything that they put in front of me. So, within two weeks I had signed the franchise agreement. I don’t think Bismarck has anything like that for comfort food. It brings many different dishes of mac and cheese,” said Jesse Vetter, owner of soon-to-come I heart Mac & Cheese restaurant.

Vetter plans to have “I Heart Mac& Cheese” up and running in two to four months

Restaurant dishes will include lobster, brisket and pepperoni mac and cheese, plus make your own styles.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.