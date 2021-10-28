Advertisement

$1 million grant helps build five new tourism attractions

North Dakota Tourism
North Dakota Tourism(North Dakota Department of Commerce)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tourism plays an essential role in bringing revenue into North Dakota In order to attract more tourists, the North Dakota Department of Commerce has awarded $1 million to five different projects.

The money from the 2021 Tourism Planning Grant will help support developers who have a destination project to attract visitors from outside North Dakota and retain them for at least four to six hours in the community.

The Bison World project in Jamestown received $400,000 to build a history attraction on the Bison. The Missouri Riverfront Revitalization Plan received $250,000 to improve the waterfront between highway 1804 to the confluence of Apple Creek near the University of Mary.

The Center for Exploration project in Grand Forks was awarded $100,000 to develop a children’s museum. The International Peace Garden was awarded $100,000 to further develop the garden.

The Medora comprehensive plan received $150,000 to add and expand attractions on site.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Jeff Hoverson
North Dakota lawmaker barred from flight following incident with Minot TSA agent
Cattle
Amid tumultuous meat market, North Dakota producers take matters into their own hands
State medical board documents say Dr. Rebecca Darsey is facing 31 counts of animal cruelty and...
Doctor accused of hoarding dead cats in her freezer
Investigation into litter of puppies shot, left along road in Rolette County
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam

Latest News

‘I heart Mac & Cheese coming to Bismarck
Some people can get a fourth COVID vaccine dose next year
‘The Tracks’ coming to Minot
Lizotte joins a select club of former Minot Minotauros to reach the NHL. The Wild play at the...
Jon Lizotte called up to Minnesota Wild