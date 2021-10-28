$1 million grant helps build five new tourism attractions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tourism plays an essential role in bringing revenue into North Dakota In order to attract more tourists, the North Dakota Department of Commerce has awarded $1 million to five different projects.

The money from the 2021 Tourism Planning Grant will help support developers who have a destination project to attract visitors from outside North Dakota and retain them for at least four to six hours in the community.

The Bison World project in Jamestown received $400,000 to build a history attraction on the Bison. The Missouri Riverfront Revitalization Plan received $250,000 to improve the waterfront between highway 1804 to the confluence of Apple Creek near the University of Mary.

The Center for Exploration project in Grand Forks was awarded $100,000 to develop a children’s museum. The International Peace Garden was awarded $100,000 to further develop the garden.

The Medora comprehensive plan received $150,000 to add and expand attractions on site.

