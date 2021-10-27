Williston Education Association calls for Williston Basin School District President’s resignation

WILLISTON, N.D. - It’s been a turbulent beginning to the Williston Basin School District’s inaugural year. First, the superintendent is put on administrative leave. Now, the Williston Education Association is calling for the school board’s president to resign.

The theme of the evening: enough is enough.

“Candidate Mr. Jundt is very different than school board president Mr. Jundt,” said Eric Rooke, WEA President.

At a meeting Monday night, present members of the Williston Education Association voted unanimously that they have no confidence in District 7′s school board president, Chris Jundt. This comes after the board placed Superintendent Dr. Jeff Thake on administrative leave on Monday.

On Tuesday, Rooke slammed Jundt for holding meetings behind closed doors and making decisions during executive sessions, saying: “I think if we wait any longer, we are going to keep losing teachers. I’ve been talking to a lot of teachers and they are nervous. I’ve had teachers ask, ‘How do I get out of my contract now? What happens if I walk away today because I can’t do this anymore?’”

Rooke asks the community to support WEA’s efforts by contacting the school board. While he says they are not looking for a recall, they would be interested in supporting a different candidate. The possibility that Williston could face yet another recall attempt of a school board member was not news that the community welcomed.

“It is a distraction. We need to work on how do we keep kids in school that are wanting to drop out. We need to have smaller classroom sizes. How do we get there? Building schools. We need to start moving forward with what we need to do for our kids,” said Deb Kemp, Williston resident.

During the tipping point of teacher negotiations this summer, former district 7 candidate Chris Lind formed a group that attempted to recall Jundt. It failed to get enough signatures by the deadline.

With the teacher’s union now looking for community support to unseat Jundt, Williston residents may once again have to decide whether a change is necessary for the betterment of education in District 7 going forward.

Your News Leader has reached out to Chris Jundt for comment. He said that a statement will be released Wednesday.

