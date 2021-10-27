Williston Basin School District President responds to Williston Education Association

WILLISTON, N.D. - Williston Basin School District #7 Board President Chris Jundt has released a statement following a press conference from the Williston Education Association who called for his resignation.

In the statement, Jundt says he strongly refuses to resign his position.

“Leaders do not run the other way in the face of adversity. Leaders face those challenges head on with a focus and conviction to do what is right. The Williston community expects financial accountability and academic accountability, both of which have been severely lacking in the school system for decades.” the statement says.

In regards to the association’s claims that Jundt has held meetings behind closed doors, made decisions during executive sessions, and operated in bad faith during teacher negotiations this summer he said: “Executive sessions have been properly noticed, properly called, and properly held. Negotiations with the Williston Education Association were held in good faith.”

Jundt said he has a tremendous amount of respect for the work teachers do, but added that does not give the association the right to force him into resigning.

“My door is always open to anyone who wishes to have a professional discussion on ways for us to move forward as a district in a positive manner. I look forward to everyone refocusing their energy and efforts towards the academic success of our students because that is what everyone in this district should be doing!” the statement concluded.

