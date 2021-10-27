Advertisement

Staff shortage means nearly 60% of nursing homes in ND will stop admitting residents

Shelly Peterson quote
Shelly Peterson quote(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Long Term Care Association conducted a survey of the more than two hundred nursing homes in the state and found that 57.6% of long-term care facilities are no longer admitting new residents.

“Going on 21 months in the pandemic, it has been horrendous for residents, for families, for staff, for facilities. And it’s just continuing, and people are emotionally getting burnt out and tired, and we need to give our staff a break,” said Shelly Peterson, president of the North Dakota Long Term Care Association.

Shelly Peterson says her organization conducted a similar survey in July and found only seventeen percent of nursing homes had admissions freezes. She also mentioned the dire staffing situation at one facility in North Dakota, where administration is considering discharging current residents simply because they simply don’t have staff.

