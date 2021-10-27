Sports Spotlight: Isaiah Huus

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you need emergency surgery, you know the injury was a bad one. Bismarck High’s Isaiah Huus understands this. The All-State running back and state champion wrestler is now concentrating on rehab instead of terrorizing defenses.

Isaiah Huus was one of the most highly touted dual-sport athletes in state history. An all-state running back, and a state champion wrestler. But after a severe injury to his leg and emergency surgery earlier this fall, a focus on his future athletic plans quickly changed to a focus on ever playing again.

Isaiah Huus, Bismarck senior, said: “I could tell something was wrong right away, like right after I limped off the field. I kind of just tried to toughen through it, and then that next morning I didn’t get much sleep that night, and that’s when I called my mom and said, ‘Hey, we should probably go in.’”

The injury turned out to be a severe case of compartment syndrome. It’s a condition where internal pressure causes a lack of blood flow which deprives muscles and nerves of the right amount of nourishment. In Isaiah’s case, his calf muscles died. Regardless of the severity, he’s not someone who’s going to let it get him down.

Mark Gibson, Bismarck football head coach, said: “With Isaiah, he’s always positive. And that’s the one thing that always carries about him is he’s always smiling, always talking about the future for himself, and I wouldn’t put anything past him. The more that people tell him he’s not going to participate in college sports, is more of a driving factor to prove people wrong.”

To put into perspective how important Isaiah has been to Bismarck High, his head coach says it best.

“You know I compare him to Derrick Henry of the NFL. As the game goes on, he becomes stronger. Those are things that you don’t see every day in a high school running back,” said Gibson.

When the injury and surgery occurred, there was talk Isaiah may never play sports again. After months of physical therapy, the narrative has changed.

“I expect to come back for college, and do football or wrestling or both, so still high hopes for sports in college,” said Huus.

There are less than 20,000 cases of compartment syndrome around the U.S. every year, so it’s rare. But so is a kid like Isaiah.

“I have no doubt in my mind that I will return 100%. I’ve heard from some people that think I won’t be able to do sports again, but that just fuels me, every day,” Huus added.

Through physical therapy, Isaiah was able to get his walking boot off earlier than expected, and even has hope to wrestle by the end of the season.

