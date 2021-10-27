Shipping problems raising consumer prices

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Labor Department reports September’s consumer-price index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose by 5.4% from last year. Meaning, shoppers are paying more for just about everything.

When you step into your favorite store, chances are you’ve noticed price hikes.

“Everything in every single store. I used to shop at American Eagle all the time, and now the prices are just way too high. I don’t like to go in there anymore,” said Aubree Schiermiester, Hazen resident.

The problem, according to the Associated Press, spans across all imported goods.

Business owners say they’re paying more for products due to shipping delays at ports.

Before, vendors could get free shipping on large orders. Now, they’re paying more for shipping on top of higher priced goods.

“There’s definitely no doubt that we pay more on some of the items we have to get in now that we have to pay a shipping charge per item. It’s definitely impacting the costs of the products,” Clarence Sayler, co-owner of Feist Electronics

Because of this, they have to past that cost down to their customers.

“There’s very low margin to absorb any type of shipping cost or additional cost. So, we have to pass that along to the consumer or else we might as well go out of business,” said Sayler.

As long as high demand for product continues coupled with supply chain bottlenecks--higher inflation and prices will persist, according to the AP.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says she expects inflation to return to normal levels by the second half of 2022.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.