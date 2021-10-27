North Border football discusses going from 9-man to 6-man in 2021

PEMBINA, N.D. – North Border switched this year from 9-man to 6-man football. They didn’t think they would have enough players for the former going in. The team had to develop new game plans, and players got used to new styles of play.

”We weren’t sure how to do anything, so we were pretty much just researching how teams have been doing this because we had no idea,” said Jaxen Johnson, 6-man player of the year.

The research paid off and they led an undefeated season.

”Everybody’s eligible as a wide receiver that can get the ball. So now whenever the center snaps the ball and you gotta watch him going out for a pass. Offensively, it was a lot more wide open. Defensively, you had to account for everybody going out. You had to be a very good open field tackler,” said Tim Hartje, coach.

Some of the seniors said they weren’t excited they didn’t get to play 9-man in their last year, but glad the team did well.

“Normally, I wouldn’t have to be chasing the center around every single play, so that was the biggest kicker for me is the lineman can actually catch a pass now,” said Elias Bjornstad, senior fullback.

Hartje said they should have enough players to go back to 9-man next year.

North Border did go on to win the 6-man state championship over Center-Stanton.

