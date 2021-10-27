NDSU student surprised with $5000 scholarship

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - October 27 was a big day for a North Dakota State University student. First-semester pre-nursing and member of the Air National Guard.

20-year-old BreAnn Sullivan of Bismarck was surprised in class when she was awarded the $5000 Sanford Health Military and Veteran Scholarship.

Capt. Paul Weckman, U.S. Navy (Ret.) and director of Sanford Health’s Department of Veterans and Military Services said Sullivan was the trifecta applicant. He said not only is she a model service member and scholar with a 4.0 GPA, but she is also going into health care.

“BreAnn’s application stood out,” said Weckman. “Clearly, her dedication to scholarship, her dedication to military service, and her dedication to becoming an exemplary nurse placed her at the top of scholarship applicants. We are happy to help invest in her and her nursing career through this scholarship.”

Sullivan said she was shocked when Capt. Weckman walked into her class and announced her as the receipent.

”I’m really surprised,” said Sullivan, “It’s an honor... I forgot I even applied!”

In her scholarship essay, Sullivan said the three core values that are learned during military basic training are integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do. Those core values, specifically service before self, aided her in developing the life skill of service. As an airman, she is able to demonstrate this life skill to her community and her country, according to officials.

“NDSU pre-nursing students such as BreAnn Sullivan display great dedication to pursuing their pre-licensure BSN degree and to their country through their military service,” said Carla Gross, associate dean, and chair of the NDSU School of Nursing.

Sullivan said the money she rec3eived today will help with the years of schooling she has ahead of her.

