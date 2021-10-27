Investigation into litter of puppies shot, left along road in Rolette County

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. – The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after they said a litter of puppies were shot with what is believed to be a shotgun, and left along a road south of Belcourt over the weekend.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, they said they received a report of a person dropping off the puppies on BIA Road 7.

The post indicates that investigators have deemed the actions intentional.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at (701) 477-5623.

Tipsters will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.