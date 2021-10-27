Investigation into litter of puppies shot, left along road in Rolette County
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. – The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after they said a litter of puppies were shot with what is believed to be a shotgun, and left along a road south of Belcourt over the weekend.
In a post on the department’s Facebook page, they said they received a report of a person dropping off the puppies on BIA Road 7.
The post indicates that investigators have deemed the actions intentional.
Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at (701) 477-5623.
Tipsters will remain anonymous.
