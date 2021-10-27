Hunters, businesses feel ammo shortage this hunting season​

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the second year there’s an ammunition shortage during hunting season in southwest North Dakota. Owners of a Dickinson hunting and sporting goods store say finding rifle ammo has never been this difficult.

Deer and pheasant hunters from Fargo to Montana have been calling Andrus Outdoors to ask if they have any rifle ammunition.

“100 plus calls a day I get for ammo,” said Greg Knutson, Andrus Outdoors.

The owners of the store in Dickinson say the answer is often no.

“One of my buddies, he’s been looking for .270 ammo, and he hasn’t found any. He’s been looking for almost a year,” said Jake Pfleger, Killdeer.

“They don’t have it on the shelf and they’re not sure when it’s going to come, so I don’t know what my kids are going to do for hunting,” said Irene Johnson, Belfield.

Greg and Susie Knutson say the same applies to reloading supplies and powder for hunting.

“Its never been this bad before, yeah, we’ve been in business for 19 years, but this year has been a real struggle,” said the couple.

The couple says business has dropped due to the ammo shortage, but they thankfully carry other sporting goods to stay afloat. They know of ammo and gun stores that haven’t been as lucky.

“They’ve completely run out of everything, and have nothing more to sell, and have had to close their doors,” said Susie Knutson, Andrus Outdoors.

Greg and Susie say some ammo flies off of the shelves as soon as it’s put on, some in as little as ten minutes. They add that the price of shells has also jumped, and some people are buying it to sell online for more money.

They just hope that by next August, they will have better news for customers.

“Just hope it gets better here shortly,” said Greg.

Their advice to hunters is to call in for what ammo you need and if they have it, they will save some for you.

