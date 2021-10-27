Deer entering Eventide Senior Living Communities caught on camera
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Moorhead, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Eventide Senior Living Communities had an unexpected visitor enter their Moorhead campus on Tuesday afternoon.
In a Facebook post by the company, they say a deer had entered through a window that is under construction.
The company says the deer exited through another window after taking a short, self-guided tour.
The company says no one was hurt by their unexpected guest.
