Deer entering Eventide Senior Living Communities caught on camera

Deer enters Eventide Senior Living Community(Eventide Senior Living Community)
By Michael Collett
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Moorhead, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Eventide Senior Living Communities had an unexpected visitor enter their Moorhead campus on Tuesday afternoon.

In a Facebook post by the company, they say a deer had entered through a window that is under construction.

The company says the deer exited through another window after taking a short, self-guided tour.

The company says no one was hurt by their unexpected guest.

