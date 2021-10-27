Deer entering Eventide Senior Living Communities caught on camera

Moorhead, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Eventide Senior Living Communities had an unexpected visitor enter their Moorhead campus on Tuesday afternoon.

In a Facebook post by the company, they say a deer had entered through a window that is under construction.

The company says the deer exited through another window after taking a short, self-guided tour.

The company says no one was hurt by their unexpected guest.

