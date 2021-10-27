COVID-19 booster shots available in northwest North Dakota

WILLISTON, N.D. - With booster shots now available for those who have taken the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, the Upper Missouri District Health Unit will be administering those doses at their weekly walk-in clinics.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control expanded the eligibility for booster shots to those 18 and older who have underlying health conditions or work in high-risk settings. The health unit has already been administering booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine, and officials say the announcement allows them to reach out to more individuals.

“People are really concerned about getting COVID, and they have really reached out to us. We’ve done quite a bit of third doses,” said Juliet Artman, prevention team program manager.

Artman adds that you can mix-and-match doses. Those who have taken the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines must wait at least six months before taking a booster. Those who took the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible after two months.

“It would be up to you personally, and if you have any questions, we are more than happy to answer, but they’ve approved it and it’s safe to do,” said Artman.

To find out where you can get a vaccine or booster, visit vaccines.gov/ for a list of times and locations.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.