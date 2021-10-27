Angels on the sidelines for North Border

PEMBINA, N.D. - North Border won the 6-man state championship over Center-Stanton, but the win was overshadowed by tragedy over the last several months.

The day before the big game a classmate, Neil Kiemele, passed away.

“We canceled the pep rally and had kind of a memorial for Neil that passed away instead. It was a tough way to get ready for a football game,” said coach Tim Hartje.

A month earlier they’d lost their social studies teacher James Bumbalo to cancer.

The players wore the initials of both the fallen on their helmets when they hit the field. A “JB” for bumbalo and “BD” that stood for Neil’s school nickname.

“We’re always getting guys together to just team bond so we weren’t all by ourselves when tragic things like this happened. So, we’re always talking to people and making sure they’re alright. We’re just being there for one another cause we knew we’re a second family and that’s what family does,” said senior Jaxen Johnson.

On top of that, one of their returning players Wyatt Brusseau was diagnosed with cancer this summer.

Despite treatments and hardship Wyatt said he was on the sidelines for almost every game this season even though he couldn’t play.

“It was an amazing year for our boys. I’m astounded by how well they did seeing them play and supporting them from the sidelines, it was awesome. I can’t believe all of the help I’ve gotten from the community, it’s really kept me going,” said Wyatt.

One bit of good news that came out in the last few weeks, doctors said Wyatt was in the clear, though he is still undergoing the last of his treatments to be sure.

“For an undefeated team we sure had a lot of tears going through all of this, you know? Sad, happy, sad, happy again after the game. But everybody always kept in good spirits, kept working hard,” said Hartje.

Players said it was one of the toughest seasons they’ve ever had mentally.

The 13 remaining members of the senior class were the pall bearers Wednesday at Neil’s funeral. Neil and Mr. Bumbalo will be missed by friends and family.

