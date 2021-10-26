Williams County Parks hosting open houses for public opinion on master plan

WILLISTON, N.D. - As Williams County’s Parks department works to develop a “Master Plan,” they are holding open houses next month to gather additional public input.

Williams County officials have been gathering input over the summer, which has been formulated into preliminary concepts for future developments by an independent contract company.

The open houses will be on November 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Tioga Community Center and November 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Williston Community Library.

The master plan is a living document that will shape the direction the parks board goes moving forward. It’s expected to be released later this year.

