USDA providing $1.15 billion to improve rural broadband and expand high-speed internet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Internet access in rural states can be challenging.

The Broadband Association of North Dakota has worked to bring internet service to over 300 rural communities in North Dakota. But there are still 7,300 locations in rural parts of the state, including homes and small businesses, that aren’t on the network.

That’s where the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “ReConnect Program” comes in.

Today, the world is a small place — connected by a common thread: the internet.

For those in rural communities who can’t access the information superhighway, it’s a struggle to accomplish lots of things many take for granted.

“It’s been cumbersome at best. When a person’s been doing a lot of Zoom meetings, those are almost impossible to do from our home just because of that three second lag time. Kids trying to do school, distanced education has been very slow. We have to drive to a different location and sit in our vehicle for our kids to attend classes,” said Grant County resident Jennifer Hauge.

Jennifer Hauge and her family live, work and attend school in southern Grant County.

She says running the family ranch without high speed internet is a challenge.

“Even the modern farm software is cloud-based and none of these things work real well with our slower internet,” said Hauge.

The USDA will begin accepting applications for up to $1.15 billion in loans and grants to expand broadband access in rural areas through the ReConnect Program.

But, the funds are not guaranteed.

“The $1.15 billion will be a tremendous asset. But of course, that’s for the whole United States. It’s going to be needs based. We’re concerned that other states have more compelling cases than we do. Although the 7,300 locations in North Dakota — they need it as badly as anyone,” said David Crothers, Broadband Association of North Dakota executive vice president.

Hauge says the funding would make a world of difference for her family’s business and the convenience of their lives in general.

“I think it would make a huge difference. It would allow us to do more of our interactive meetings and seminars from home. It would allow us to run our business more efficiently,” said Hauge.

The ReConnect Program opens for applications on November 24.

David Crothers says it would cost upwards of $75 million to expand high speed internet to all the underserved locations in North Dakota.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.