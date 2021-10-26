United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Ethan Pankow

MINOT, N.D. – Minot High Football didn’t have the regular season that they hoped for, but as they head into playoffs the slate is wiped clean.

This week Your News Leader is taking a look at one of their seniors who’s shaking things up in his last year on the team.

Ethan Pankow is a wide receiver and free safety for Minot.

“Just playing out here with my friends you know it’s a good time win or lose you’re having fun, and just work hard to see what you can do,” said Pankow. His teammates said he’s reliable on the field and a good player.

“Ethan’s a great receiver. A guy I feel comfortable throwing the ball up to make a play. Plays both sides of the ball. A lot of clutch stops on defense just to grab some water, go back on offense, and make even more plays for us,” said Jayden Speraw, quarterback.

Ethan got started when he was young.

“Growing up watching my family play football, my cousins both played here so, just grew up watching that and continued to play through elementary school and middle school, and obviously high school,” said Pankow.

He said he hopes to get his team past the first playoff match so they can keep playing.

The Magicians play at West Fargo Sheyenne on Friday. Ethan says he started looking at colleges, but has yet to make a decision.

