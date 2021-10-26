Advertisement

State penitentiary suspends in-person visitation due to uptick in COVID-19 cases

Kayli Richards quote
Kayli Richards quote(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Once again, it’s become difficult to visit those behind bars.

The North Dakota State Penitentiary has suspended in-person visitation and volunteer services due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the facility and community.

“If you’re wishing to see somebody in-person, we know it is tough. But go ahead and send them video messages and emails and make sure you are communicating with them regularly,” said Kayli Richards, director of communications and public information officer for North Dakota Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The facility performs surveillance testing at least once weekly. As of Tuesday, the penitentiary reports 17 active positive tests among residents and 14 active positive tests among employees. More than 3,000 individuals have been tested twice.

The latest visitation information can be found at docr.nd.gov or on the ND Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Facebook page.

