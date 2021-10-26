Shop local to avoid shipping delays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The pandemic has created a number of shipping issues around the country. Supply chain bottlenecks have slowed manufacturing, backed up ports, and delayed delivery times by weeks to months. The impact this could have on local businesses is huge.

Americans often shop online from big retailers for Christmas presents. But with a historic disruption of the global marketplace, people might want to look toward local stores for their holiday shopping this year.

Aubree Schiermeister sees the writing on the wall this Christmas season, that’s why she’s shopping locally.

“You don’t want to wait for it come, but if you just come right to the store, then you can buy it right here,” said Schiermeister, of Hazen.

Aubree has seen firsthand how long it takes to receive stuff she orders online.

“They used to, when you ordered them last year or the year before, they would come in a maybe half a week, or a week. Now it takes way longer, like two to three,” she said.

Kinzey Fockler owns KooKoo’s Nest in Bismarck, a boutique for women’s clothing and formal wear. She’s also experienced supply chain issues.

“Some of my vendors, a jean vendor has completely run out of zippers. So they have all of the jeans constructed and they don’t have any zippers,” said Kinzey.

Despite shipping issues, she prides herself in preparing for success in the face of bottlenecks.

“I ordered, personally, for my store, differently than I ever have before to set myself up for, hopefully, success due to shipping delays,” she said.

She thanks her clientele for their patience and resiliency.

“I think a lot of consumers know now, you just have to kind of grant the business grace, it’s out of their hands, it’s out of the mail carriers’ hands. It’s just, the world we’re living in right now. Things just take a little bit longer than what our expectations are,” said Kinzey.

Kinzey’s advice for Christmas shopping this year? Shop local and shop early.

No one really knows how long good shortages will continue, but they are likely to continue for the foreseeable future. Just about everything, from computer chips in cars, to chemicals in paint, to components of running shoes are affected.

