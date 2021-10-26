Advertisement

Police say Louisiana man attacked Lyft driver, passenger in Bismarck

Bo Gaudet
Bo Gaudet(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a Louisiana man after witnesses say he attacked a Lyft driver and a Lyft passenger early Saturday morning.

The Lyft driver told officers that he was dropping off a rider at a Bismarck residence when 28-year-old Bo Gaudet approached him and threatened to shoot him. The driver said Gaudet then pulled a rider out of the vehicle and smashed his head into the ground. Court documents report that the passenger was taken to the ICU where it was found he had a brain bleed and required staples.

Gaudet told officers he had been drinking at a bar with the Lyft passenger and he followed the man when he left the bar. Gaudet said he didn’t know what happened, but saw multiple other individuals surround the Lyft car.

The passenger told officers he had never met Gaudet before and did not have memory of the incident.

Gaudet is charged with aggravated assault and terrorizing among other charges. He posted 10% of a $100,000 bond to be released from custody.

