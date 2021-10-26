Advertisement

North Dakota Rep. Kelly Armstrong pushes back on Biden’s energy policy

North Dakota Representative Kelly Armstrong (center)
North Dakota Representative Kelly Armstrong (center)(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As President Biden and Democratic lawmakers work to resolve inner-party disagreements on a social safety net package, Congressman Kelly Armstrong is pushing back on President Biden’s energy policy.

Taking the podium during a House Republican news conference Tuesday morning, Armstrong laid out his concerns about the ongoing negotiations. He said he fears the administration is creating unrealistic climate goals that will cripple energy producers and consumers in North Dakota.

“I’m concerned about what this looks like over the next 6 months, 18 months when families are paying more out of their pockets to pay their heating bills. In one of the greatest energy producing states in the world and in the country, it’s frustrating and we need to talk about it more,” Rep. Armstrong said.

In an effort to reduce carbon emissions, the administration wants to reward power providers that use clean energy sources while increasing the number of electric vehicles on the market.

President Biden is heading to a global climate summit in Scotland later this week. Democrat leaders are hopeful they’ll have a deal ironed out by then.

