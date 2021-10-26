North Dakota Department of Health turning off comments, replies on social media

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – The North Dakota Department of Health announced Monday that it will turn off comments and replies on posts on its four primary social media accounts.

The policy will apply to its Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube posts, starting Tuesday, Oct. 26.

“This action is being taken to curtail the spread of misinformation being attached to the agency’s posts via comments and replies,” the department said in a post on social media Monday.

The post indicated the policy will apply to all posts, not a specific topic, and private messages on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram will remain opened and be monitored daily.

