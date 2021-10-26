NDSU quarterback Cam Miller named player of the game after leading Bison to victory

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If North Dakota State learned one thing in the spring, it’s Cam Miller has no problem coming in for a F.B.S. transfer and leading the Bison to a victory.

He did it again on Saturday. Miller was called upon to come in for Quincy Patterson against Missouri State. Cam was named the player of the game, after leading two touchdown drives in the 27-20 win at the Fargodome.

Monday, NDSU Head Coach Matt Entz said Patterson was a little banged up, in addition to not performing at his best.

Entz said: “Just trying to be as transparent, honest and truthful as we can as far as the information so when we made the original decision there was no holding back. We told everyone why we were making the decision. What things people need to continue to work on. Saturday, it felt like it was the right time to make a move. We just threw an interception.”

The head coach understands the attention the quarterback situation gets but he’s quick to point out other aspects of the Bison team that must improve.

Entz added: “I think we need better play out of the Rams. I think we need better play out of the Crew Chiefs at times. I don’t know if we’ve played our best football within those two. When I say Crew Chiefs, I mean tight ends/fullbacks. I don’t know that we’re played our best football within those two areas. I just have huge expectations for those two rooms.”

Entz says no decision has been made yet on who will start at quarterback against Indiana State. The Bison are up to second in the national F.C.S. coaches poll behind Sam Houston.

