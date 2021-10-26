ND Legislators narrow down American Rescue Plan Act proposals

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota received more than a billion dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act, signed in March of this year. The plan provides federal funds for the financial recovery of state and local governments.

Now state legislators must decide how to allocate those funds.

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert said top priorities for the funds include water projects, economic development, a natural gas pipeline, and Department of Transportation infrastructure. Another big ticket item is higher education improvements. Pollert said now it’s time to whittle down that proposal list.

“We went through those line items, and there was a number of those proposals that didn’t make it. I would guess it’s maybe half of the eight or nine billion dollars already that we’ve taken off,” said Pollert.

When asked about holding some of the dollars to be allocated in the 2023 legislative session, Pollert said it’s not possible to save hundreds of millions of dollars until then.

Lawmakers hope to have these allocations finalized by the time they meet in November. However, they can make changes up until they vote on it.

