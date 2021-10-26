ND Blue Book unveiled to the public

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 14th Edition of the North Dakota Blue Book was unveiled at the Capitol Tuesday.

The Blue Book is a glossary on the state which includes notable events, biographies on those who shaped the state, and places to visit.

Not only does the book have stories within it, but this edition has a story of its own.

The 620-page book is filled with North Dakota’s history. The office leading its publication said they want it to be used in schools and with the general public to help them learn about the state.

They call it the “How did we get here” book.

Downstairs in the Capitol, lawmakers discuss the future of the state. Upstairs, leaders are celebrating the path it took to the present.

The North Dakota Blue Book is a two-year tradition written by dozens of authors.

“These people take it upon themselves because they love North Dakota. They love North Dakota, and they love its history. And they realize that there’s value that’s recorded in this particular book,” said Secretary of State Al Jaeger.

The book is published by the Secretary of State’s office.

With Sec. of State Al Jaeger retiring next year, this is the last time he’s presenting the Blue book to the governor.

But it’s much more than just the Secretary of State position which will need filling soon.

The administration hopes the book will bring in out-of-staters, and keep them around.

“People can choose where they want to live first, and they can choose the job second. When people are deciding where they want to live, one of the key decisions they’re making is, ‘What is my access to outdoor recreation? What is my access to hiking? To biking? What are places I can take my kids,” said Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.

While the Blue Book promotes many visitor sites as they are now, there are efforts to further advance state parks.

As lawmakers debate ARPA dollars, there are many proposals for state parks for new facilities and internet capabilities for the tech-savvy travelers.

Copies of the book can be found at the State Museum and are $20 each.

Digital copies and the information within it can be found online.

