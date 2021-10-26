Advertisement

National Home Health and Hospice Month is this month

hospice
hospice(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - November is National Home Health and Hospice Month, which means it’s a great time to dispel common misconceptions about what hospice truly is. Those in the industry say the goal of hospice care is to focus on comfort and quality of life, rather than a cure to terminal illnesses.

“There’s misconceptions on what hospice is. People believe it’s the last days, maybe weeks to life. However, the Medicare benefit is written that it is at least six months. And really, when you’re on hospice services, you’re getting a wraparound support and additional caring,” said Whitney Rath-Wald, director of social services for the CaringEdge division of Edgewood Healthcare.

Despite the allowance for beneficiaries to utilize hospice for up to six months, 40 percent of patients who use the service receive 14 days or less of care. According to the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, most people benefitting from Medicare don’t take full advantage of hospice resources.

