Minot Public Library cancels children’s programming for rest of 2021 amid COVID-19 concerns

Minot Public Library books(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The children’s library at the Minot Public Library has canceled its programming for the remainder of the year amid health concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Halloween puppet show scheduled for this Saturday, Oct. 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. will go on as scheduled, though masks are strongly encouraged.

“We are hopeful we will be able to restart our children’s programs in 2022. We understand this may be frustrating, but we are doing what we believe is necessary to keep our staff and our patrons safe,” said Minot Public Library Director Janet Anderson.

Leadership with the library said weekly take-and-make craft kits will be available at the Children’s Library front desk beginning Monday, Nov. 1.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, Ward County has 284 active cases as of Tuesday, behind Cass, Burleigh, and Stark Counties.

