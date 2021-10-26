Advertisement

Minot home damaged in early-morning fire

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Fire investigators said a fire early Tuesday morning damaged a southeast Minot home.

According to the Minot Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a report of a house fire in the 1300 block of 1st Street SE shortly before 8:15 a.m.

The department said firefighters found smoke coming from the window, and quickly entered the home to put out the fire.

Investigators said crews located two residents and evacuated them safely. One person was treated on scene by Community Ambulance.

Minot Fire told Your News Leader that, aside from some smoke damage, most of the damage was isolated to one room.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commercial drivers license
Changes to getting your commercial drivers license are coming
Dr. Jeff Thake
Williston Basin School District superintendent placed on administrative leave
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows...
Day care owner gets 6 years for hiding 26 kids in basement
NDDoH logo
North Dakota Department of Health turning off comments, replies on social media

Latest News

Oil wells
Landowners voice concerns with abandoned well plugging
Computer keyboard
USDA providing $1.15 billion to improve rural broadband and expand high-speed internet
Minot Public Library books
Minot Public Library cancels children’s programming for rest of 2021 amid COVID-19 concerns
Kayli Richards quote
State penitentiary suspends in-person visitation due to uptick in COVID-19 cases