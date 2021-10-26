Minot home damaged in early-morning fire

MINOT, N.D. – Fire investigators said a fire early Tuesday morning damaged a southeast Minot home.

According to the Minot Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a report of a house fire in the 1300 block of 1st Street SE shortly before 8:15 a.m.

The department said firefighters found smoke coming from the window, and quickly entered the home to put out the fire.

Investigators said crews located two residents and evacuated them safely. One person was treated on scene by Community Ambulance.

Minot Fire told Your News Leader that, aside from some smoke damage, most of the damage was isolated to one room.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

