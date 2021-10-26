Landowners voice concerns with abandoned well plugging

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As lawmakers discuss their plans for the ARPA dollars, some groups are still making their pitches. And for some, they want funds to finish the job started under the CARES Act.

Tens of millions of dollars from the CARES Act went to plugging or restoring unused and owned wells.

A group of North Dakota landowners say they’re concerned about the quality of the jobs done. They say some restoration practices were inadequate and threaten the health and value of the land being fracked.

“Do we have the proper protocols in place to do this? Did we have quality people to do this? If you go from claiming just a couple wells in a multitude of years to hundreds in a short few months, is the oversight and the regulation proper in there for that?” asked Troy Coons of the Northwest Landowners Association.

The Northwest Landowners Association added the plans were well-intended, but much of the liability is left on the landowners rather than the oil companies leasing the property.

The Department of Mineral Resources said the CARES Act money was meant to be used to keep service companies employed and protect North Dakota’s future liabilities. However, the costs to do their work was higher than they expected.

