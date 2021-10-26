Advertisement

KMOT’s County by County, October 25, 2021

KMOT county by county
KMOT county by county(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – In this week’s County by County, Your News Leader takes a look at some projects that may impact drivers in two counties and a food bank making a visit in another.

The Great Plains food bank will be in Harvey this Wednesday.

They will be at the Harvey High School Parking Lot from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The food bank will also be in McClusky and Washburn later in the afternoon.

For more information on those locations, head to their website.

Drivers in Velva, watch out!

Due to excessive speeding, the City of Velva will be placing a stop sign at the corner of 1st Avenue and 2nd Street West.

This intersection will be a four-way stop.

Several construction projects are going on throughout Ward County.

In Sawyer, Canadian Pacific Railroad will be shutting down the crossing on Dakota Avenue North, or better known as Main Street, until this Thursday, Oct. 28 at 5:00 p.m.

Residents living north of the tracks will have to take County Road 23 North to exit Sawyer.

There may be times when the one lane of traffic is open, but drivers should not rely on that route and seek out others.

Also in Burlington, the Colton Avenue Crossing and Bridge will be re-opening Tuesday.

The bridge had been closed since Sept. 27.

The work is part of the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project.

Crews were working on a wall in the levee system on the bridge’s north end.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commercial drivers license
Changes to getting your commercial drivers license are coming
Minot man arrested for attempted murder Saturday
Minot man arrested for attempted murder Saturday
Glasser Images sign
North Dakota Attorney General’s office subpoenas Bismarck photography company
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows...
Day care owner gets 6 years for hiding 26 kids in basement
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

National Home Health and Hospice Month is this month
halloween trends
What Halloween costumes are trending in North Dakota?
future sessions
Bill to give ND lawmakers addition space unveiled; Supreme Court move proposed
recovery reinvented
Recovery Reinvented shines light on stigma of addiction