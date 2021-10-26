KMOT’s County by County, October 25, 2021

MINOT, N.D. – In this week’s County by County, Your News Leader takes a look at some projects that may impact drivers in two counties and a food bank making a visit in another.

The Great Plains food bank will be in Harvey this Wednesday.

They will be at the Harvey High School Parking Lot from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The food bank will also be in McClusky and Washburn later in the afternoon.

For more information on those locations, head to their website.

Drivers in Velva, watch out!

Due to excessive speeding, the City of Velva will be placing a stop sign at the corner of 1st Avenue and 2nd Street West.

This intersection will be a four-way stop.

Several construction projects are going on throughout Ward County.

In Sawyer, Canadian Pacific Railroad will be shutting down the crossing on Dakota Avenue North, or better known as Main Street, until this Thursday, Oct. 28 at 5:00 p.m.

Residents living north of the tracks will have to take County Road 23 North to exit Sawyer.

There may be times when the one lane of traffic is open, but drivers should not rely on that route and seek out others.

Also in Burlington, the Colton Avenue Crossing and Bridge will be re-opening Tuesday.

The bridge had been closed since Sept. 27.

The work is part of the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project.

Crews were working on a wall in the levee system on the bridge’s north end.

