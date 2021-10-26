Hunters encouraged to drop off deer heads to help Game and Fish keep track of CWD

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The ND Game and Fish Department wants to keep tabs on Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in deer and is asking hunters to help.

During the hunter-harvested surveillance program, hunters are encouraged to drop off heads of adult or yearling deer at the regular collection locations.

But the department won’t be able to test fawns or head-shot deer.

Hunters who wish to keep the heads can take them to a Game and Fish district office during business hours to have them sampled. A list of district offices can be found here.

Results will be provided within four weeks.

