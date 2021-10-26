Advertisement

Hertz buys 100,000 Teslas

Tesla factory
Tesla factory(CNN)
By Joel Crane
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The car rental company Hertz announced Monday it will buy 100,000 electric vehicles from the carmaker Tesla. The acquisition shot Tesla shares up to more than $1,000 per share for the first time. Financial experts say Hertz’s announcement is a sign that the market is adapting to a greener future.

“What people want to start doing is get ahead of the green energy push for down the road, so you’re seeing that push and companies are trying to get ahead of that. So that’s what business does, it tries to be at the forefront of changes so that it doesn’t get late to the party and have to play catch-up,” said David Wald, president of Securian Financial Advisors.

Multiple entities in North Dakota support the expansion of electric vehicle infrastructure in the state, including the Lignite Energy Council. This summer, the city of Bismarck erected multiple electric vehicle charging stations.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commercial drivers license
Changes to getting your commercial drivers license are coming
Minot man arrested for attempted murder Saturday
Minot man arrested for attempted murder Saturday
Glasser Images sign
North Dakota Attorney General’s office subpoenas Bismarck photography company
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows...
Day care owner gets 6 years for hiding 26 kids in basement
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

St. Peter's Health (Google Maps)
Montana Democrats want investigation of attorney general after complaint from family of COVID patient
KMOT county by county
KMOT’s County by County, October 25, 2021
National Home Health and Hospice Month is this month
halloween trends
What Halloween costumes are trending in North Dakota?