Advertisement

Former Williston Business Owner to take a plea agreement

Joshua Kringen
Joshua Kringen(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - Former Mondak Sports Owner Joshua Kringen will be changing his plea to guilty on a charge of paying a minor for sex in Williams County.

Opening arguments were set for Tuesday morning, but a clerk notified those in attendance that a plea agreement had been reached. Jury selection was completed Monday afternoon.

Kringen was charged with patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity. Another charge of corruption or solicitation of minors was dismissed Monday.

A change of plea hearing is scheduled for Monday, November 1.Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commercial drivers license
Changes to getting your commercial drivers license are coming
Dr. Jeff Thake
Williston Basin School District superintendent placed on administrative leave
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows...
Day care owner gets 6 years for hiding 26 kids in basement
NDDoH logo
North Dakota Department of Health turning off comments, replies on social media

Latest News

In this Sept. 27, 2021, file photo, workers stand near train tracks next to overturned cars...
Cause of Montana Amtrak derailment still under investigation
Bo Gaudet
Police say Louisiana man attacked Lyft driver, passenger in Bismarck
Walmart sign
Dickinson Walmart store closed until Thursday for cleaning
Kierra Station
Bismarck woman charged after five-month-old found with skull fractures