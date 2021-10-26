Former Williston Business Owner to take a plea agreement

WILLISTON, N.D. - Former Mondak Sports Owner Joshua Kringen will be changing his plea to guilty on a charge of paying a minor for sex in Williams County.

Opening arguments were set for Tuesday morning, but a clerk notified those in attendance that a plea agreement had been reached. Jury selection was completed Monday afternoon.

Kringen was charged with patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity. Another charge of corruption or solicitation of minors was dismissed Monday.

A change of plea hearing is scheduled for Monday, November 1.Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.