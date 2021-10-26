Advertisement

Final Class-11AA & 11A football poll

final football poll
final football poll(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the playoffs set to start in Class-11AA and Class-11A football this week, this is the final poll of the regular season from the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

Bismarck St. Mary’s and West Fargo Sheyenne will take the state’s top ranking with them into the post-season.

CLASS-11AA FOOTBALL POLL

1. West Fargo Sheyenne (14) — 9-0 Record — 70 pts — Last week: 1

2. Bismarck Century — 8-1 Record — 56 pts — Last week: 2

3. West Fargo — 7-2 Record — 42 pts — Last week: 3

4. Fargo Davies — 6-3 Record — 23 pts — Last week: 4

5. Fargo Shanley — 5-4 Record — 18 pts — Last week: 5

Others Receiving Votes: Mandan (4-5)

CLASS-11A FOOTBALL POLL

1. Bismarck St. Mary’s (12) — 8-1 Record — 68 pts — Last week: 1

2. Jamestown (2) — 7-2 Record — 58 pts — Last week: 2

3. Fargo North — 6-3 Record — 42 pts — Last week: 3

4. Wahpeton — 5-4 Record — 22 pts — Last week: 4

5. Dickinson — 4-5 Record — 10 pts — Last week: 5

5. Fargo South — 4-5 Record — 10 pts — Last week: RV

NO OTHER TEAMS RECEIVING VOTES

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commercial drivers license
Changes to getting your commercial drivers license are coming
Minot man arrested for attempted murder Saturday
Minot man arrested for attempted murder Saturday
Glasser Images sign
North Dakota Attorney General’s office subpoenas Bismarck photography company
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows...
Day care owner gets 6 years for hiding 26 kids in basement
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

NDSU Quarterback
NDSU quarterback Cam Miller named player of the game after leading Bison to victory
Carson Wentz: Winning in the rain
10PM Sportscast - 10/24/21
10PM Sportscast - 10/24/21
El quarterback Carson Wentz (2), de los Colts de Indianápolis, corre ante la mirada de Nick...
Wentz & Colts handle 49ers on SNF to improve to 3-4