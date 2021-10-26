Final Class-11AA & 11A football poll

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the playoffs set to start in Class-11AA and Class-11A football this week, this is the final poll of the regular season from the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

Bismarck St. Mary’s and West Fargo Sheyenne will take the state’s top ranking with them into the post-season.

CLASS-11AA FOOTBALL POLL

1. West Fargo Sheyenne (14) — 9-0 Record — 70 pts — Last week: 1

2. Bismarck Century — 8-1 Record — 56 pts — Last week: 2

3. West Fargo — 7-2 Record — 42 pts — Last week: 3

4. Fargo Davies — 6-3 Record — 23 pts — Last week: 4

5. Fargo Shanley — 5-4 Record — 18 pts — Last week: 5

Others Receiving Votes: Mandan (4-5)

CLASS-11A FOOTBALL POLL

1. Bismarck St. Mary’s (12) — 8-1 Record — 68 pts — Last week: 1

2. Jamestown (2) — 7-2 Record — 58 pts — Last week: 2

3. Fargo North — 6-3 Record — 42 pts — Last week: 3

4. Wahpeton — 5-4 Record — 22 pts — Last week: 4

5. Dickinson — 4-5 Record — 10 pts — Last week: 5

5. Fargo South — 4-5 Record — 10 pts — Last week: RV

NO OTHER TEAMS RECEIVING VOTES

