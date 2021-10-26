Advertisement

Dickinson Walmart store closed until Thursday for cleaning

Walmart sign
Walmart sign(BBB/STAR MAX/IPx via AP)
By Brian Gray
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. - Dickinson’s Walmart store closed at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and will remain closed until 6 a.m. on Thursday, October 28th.

The store, located 2456 Third Avenue West, closed its doors in order to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building. It will also give staff time to restock its shelves before reopening.

In a statement, Tyler Thomason with Walmart’s media relations team said: “As an essential business and a member of the Dickinson community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time. As you know, several areas across the country have seen a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic. In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Dickinson, ND store location as part of a company-initiated program. Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts.”

