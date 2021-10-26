‘Christmas Ladies’ help get Seeds of Hope Christmas Store ready for the season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Before every big event, you can bet there’s a bunch of people working behind the scenes to make sure things go smoothly.

At the Seeds of Hope thrift store, there are several groups like that. They are the volunteers that sort, clean and price donated items that are then sold to help victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Every year, the thrift store opens a special Christmas Store, where you can buy everything you need to decorate for the holiday.

But before the store opens, there is a very special group of women, known as the “Christmas Ladies,” who are an important part of the store’s success.

Mondays and Tuesdays are Bonnie Fischer’s favorite days of the week.

“I look forward to it,” said Fischer.

Because on those days, Fischer is here: sorting, cleaning and pricing Christmas décor. For Fischer, it’s also a chance to catch up with her friends.

“The camaraderie is just fun. We’ve made the comment that if one of us goes into retirement center, we all have to go together,” said Fischer.

Fischer and her volunteer group are well known for their work here.

“We call them the ‘Christmas Ladies,’” said Loni Eicholtz, retail merchandiser for Seeds of Hope.

The Christmas Ladies work year-round, getting donated items ready for the Seeds of Hope Christmas Store.

Fischer has been volunteering here for about a dozen years. Her fellow volunteer call her the boss.

“Bonnie has been here the longest,” said Donna Knutson.

Knutson has been helping out for about six years.

“It’s a good way to start the week. They say you should have a purpose when you get up in the morning,” said Knutson.

For Knutson, this is her purpose.

“We enjoy each other. We have a variety of backgrounds. We have good conversation; we laugh a lot. And we have good food on our coffee break,” said Knutson.

But there’s not much time for coffee breaks; the Christmas Ladies have a lot of boxes to get through before the Christmas Store opens for the season.

“We get so many things. We get a lot of villages, we get a lot of snowmen and we get lots of Santa Clauses and ornaments,” said Knutson.

All of which need to be cleaned, fluffed and priced. It is work the Christmas Ladies look forward to doing.

“You get up and you think, ‘Oh I better get there and I wonder what we’re going to have today and what we’re going to see today,’” said Knutson. “We get some beautiful items.”

Beautiful items that the Christmas Ladies hope will find a new home that might just bring help and healing to people in the community.

The Christmas Store will hold a special premiere night on Friday, November 5 from 5-8:30 p.m.

The store opens to the general public on Saturday, November 6 at 9:30 a.m.

More volunteers are still needed to work in the Christmas store. If you’d like to volunteer, you can call the store at 701-222-8895.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.